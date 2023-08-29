Some parents frustrated after transportation arranged for Holy Cross Academy students doesn’t show

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The night before the first day of school last Thursday, North Allegheny School District told Brittany Zuckerman no transportation was available for Holy Cross Academy students until further notice due to staffing issues.

However, after Channel 11′s story aired last week, Zuckerman said the district gave them a bus schedule and said her kids would be picked up Monday morning, but the bus never came.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Holy Cross Academy students without transportation due to ‘staffing issues’

“We waited for over 45 minutes and no bus came so we hopped in the car and got to school late. Some kids on the same bus route were in the same situation,” said Zuckerman.

Zuckerman tried calling the district and the transportation company but got no answer.

Channel 11 reached out to the district and got a statement from the school’s director of operations saying:

“The district has secured a third-party contractor to transport Holy Cross students to school. This morning was the contractor’s first day transporting the Holy Cross students and we were notified by parents and the school of some routing issues. Their team has worked to resolve the matter and is hopeful transportation will be back on track moving forward,” said Mark Trichtinger.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group