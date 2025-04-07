Some Pittsburgh residents can now apply to city program that provides free lawn care services

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials are now taking applications from residents who need help maintaining their lawn.

This is part of the city’s “City Cuts” initiative, which provides free lawn care services to elderly, veteran and disabled residents. The service will be provided twice a month, weather permitting, from summer through early mid-fall.

Applicants must reside in the City of Pittsburgh limits, own the property or be responsible for the grass cutting of the property, lack social or financial means to cut their own lawns, and meet one or more of the follow qualifications:

Be 62 years or older

Be a veteran

Have a disability that prohibits you from cutting grass

Income at or below 150% below Federal Poverty Guideline

The service has limited availability and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications close on April 21.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group