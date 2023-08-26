Some South Park neighbors looking at expensive cleanup after major storm

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors along Ridge Road in South Park are cleaning up after what the National Weather Service is calling a “downburst” hit the area in the early morning hours Friday.

“I can’t use the words I want to say. Just, Holy Mother of God. What the hell happened out here? Just unbelievable,” Charlie Weinheimer said. He’s been in the area for 75 years.

“Tree over here that’s down on my shed. My poor neighbor has a tree down on his Lincoln over there. Just a mess,” he said.

That Lincoln belongs to Tiffany Burnett’s dad.

“It’s his vintage car. The car he’s always wanted since he was a young boy,” she said.

She described waking up and hearing the high winds.

“We woke up. I heard a very loud ‘woommm’ coming through the house. I grabbed her, threw her,” she said, referencing her 10-year-old daughter Aubrionna.

“It was very scary cause I thought the tree was going to fall. I kept looking out the window and the branches were moving a lot. it was really scary,” Aubrionna said.

Their yard is a disaster area. Trees are down all over and the family’s trampoline flipped and bent up against a tree.

According to the National Weather Service, wind speeds reached about 90 mph. That’s about as strong as an EF-1 tornado.

“Everything can be replaced except for my kids, my husband, my dad and our neighbor Charlie,” Tiffany said.

It’s going to be a costly cleanup for families. Charlie tells us tree removal alone could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

