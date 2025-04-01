Source: Returning to Pitt still an option for Jaland Lowe

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNow.com.

With the news of Jaland Lowe entering the transfer portal breaking on Tuesday, PSN has learned a bit more on the situation.

According to a source close to Lowe, a return to Pitt is still an option for him. In addition, Lowe will enter the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag — meaning, he does not want to field calls from outside schools or coaches. Typically in the portal, this means that a player has a connection elsewhere or has his next destination circled. While Lowe’s next destination has not been announced yet, that is certainly an interesting note in this saga.

Lowe’s entry was first reported by Tobias Bass and Joe Tipton.

