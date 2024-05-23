Sources: developer negotiating to establish region’s first Wegmans Food Market at Cranberry Springs

Wegmans Food Market, the much lauded Rochester, New York-based grocery chain that always ranks high on various national surveys, may be on the brink of setting up its first store in the Pittsburgh area.

According to sources familiar with the deal, Wegmans is in advanced negotiations to establish a new store at Cranberry Springs, the 100-acre mixed-use master plan that’s home to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex that serves as the practice facility of the Pittsburgh Penguins along Route 228 near Interstate 79.

Marcie Rivera, a spokeswoman for Wegmans, declined to comment.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

