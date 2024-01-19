South Fayette home a total loss after grease fire sparks

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A grease fire sparked in a South Fayette home on Thursday afternoon, and the home is now a total loss.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Shady Lane around 4:50 p.m.

The house sits on a hill, which made the response a challenge, but the fire was under control within 45 minutes.

A male and female were inside at the time of the fire and made it out safely, Oak Ridge Fire Chief Bill Supan said.

