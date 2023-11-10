South Side construction project causing detours

PITTSBURGH — Those who plan to drive around Pittsburgh’s South Side this month should expect detours in the area of the 10th Street Bridge.

The Department of Public Work will be using a crane at the Oliver Bath House construction site through Nov. 22. The crane will be staged on 10th Street between Muriel and Bingham streets, closing the road to traffic.

Detour signs will be posted but drivers can get around by traveling via Muriel Street to 11th Street to Carson Street.

Construction was expected to start Wednesday but the crane was delayed.

