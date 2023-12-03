South Strabane first responders take 22 students on shopping spree during annual event

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders in South Strabane Township joined together Sunday to help make the holiday season a little brighter for nearly two dozen area students.

The South Strabane Township Police Department, South Strabane Fire Department and other local first responders held the annual Shop With a Hero charity event at a local Target. For an hour, the first responders shopped with 22 kids from two local school districts, intending to ensure they have a “top-notch” holiday season. They topped off the shopping experience with a pizza lunch.

The South Strabane Township Fire Department says doing this isn’t possible without community donations at events such as the “Battle of the Badges” softball game or “Fill the Boot” drive. The department says this year, over $8,000 was raised.

