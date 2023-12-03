Local

South Strabane first responders take 22 students on shopping spree during annual event

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

South Strabane Shop With a Hero First responders and students posing outside of a store where they went shopping during their annual Shop With A Hero event.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders in South Strabane Township joined together Sunday to help make the holiday season a little brighter for nearly two dozen area students.

The South Strabane Township Police Department, South Strabane Fire Department and other local first responders held the annual Shop With a Hero charity event at a local Target. For an hour, the first responders shopped with 22 kids from two local school districts, intending to ensure they have a “top-notch” holiday season. They topped off the shopping experience with a pizza lunch.

The South Strabane Township Fire Department says doing this isn’t possible without community donations at events such as the “Battle of the Badges” softball game or “Fill the Boot” drive. The department says this year, over $8,000 was raised.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘You put my life in danger’ Woman jumps out of vehicle after Uber driver crashes on I-79
  • Mama June, family got on last trip with Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell amid her cancer battle
  • Thousands to be without power during scheduled blackout in Butler County
  • VIDEO:Neighbors say alleged theft from family-owned West Elizabeth laundromat puts ‘stain’ on community
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read