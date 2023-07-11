Local

Southbound lane of Boggston Ave will be closed starting Tueday

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Part of Boggston Avenue will be closed beginning on Tuesday.

According to City of Pittsburgh officials, the southbound lane of Boggston Avenue will be closed from West Warrington to Taft avenues, pending stabilization of the road.

The detour for southbound traffic is East Warrington Avenue to Haberman Avenue, taking a right onto Climax Street, to Taft Avenue.

Travel will not be impacted on West Warrington Avenue.

It’s not clear how long the southbound lane will be closed.

