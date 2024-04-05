Local

Southbound lane closed on part of Evergreen Road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The southbound lane on part of Evergreen Road in Ross Township is closed because of a landslide.

According to the Department of Public Works, the closure is between Tally Drive and Evergreen Community Park.

The landslide has undermined part of the road.

Public works engineers determined the northbound lane is safe for drivers.

Two-way traffic will continue with the use of stop signs. Drivers should expect short stoppages in the area.

A news release says the lane will likely stay closed until a retaining wall can be built to support the roadway.

