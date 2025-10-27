Southbound Route 65 ramp to Fort Duquesne Bridge to close overnight this week

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT will close the southbound Route 65 ramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge overnight from Monday to Friday in Pittsburgh.

These closures, occurring nightly from 9 p.m.to 5 a.m., are necessary for bridge deck and barrier repairs. The ramp closures will affect traffic flow in the area, with detours posted to guide drivers.

In addition to the southbound Route 65 ramp, the Allegheny Avenue, Ridge Avenue and Reedsdale Street ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will also be closed overnight. This comprehensive closure is part of ongoing maintenance efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of the bridge infrastructure.

Drivers are advised to follow the posted detours, which direct southbound Route 65 traffic to take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge, cross the West End Bridge, and continue onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard). From there, they should take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown, stay left to East 376/South 51, merge onto eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) and continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group