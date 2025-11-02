Special food distribution benefits families in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Local volunteers and food organizations are stepping up for those who aren’t getting their SNAP benefits.

Healing Hunger Beaver County provided a meal and groceries for neighbors across the county on Saturday.

Organizers say about 200 families and around 800 people in total registered for the event at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa.

Those involved say the effort is much needed right now.

“There’s a lot of stress and sometimes shame in not being able to provide for your family,” said Stephanie Murdoch of Healing Hunger Beaver County.“ And so, we’re hoping this is as much about food, about caring for our neighbors and showing maybe this is just a little bit of glimpse of hope for folks as they come through our doors.”

Healing Hunger also offers meals on Tuesdays, a little free pantry and a food truck.

