Special memorial ceremony held aboard submarine moored by Carnegie Science Center

PITTSBURGH — A special memorial ceremony was held aboard the U.S.S. Requin in Pittsburgh.

The submarine is moored along the Ohio River at the Carnegie Science Center.

About 40 submarine veterans gathered there Sunday morning to hold the service.

A bell was rung in memory of each submarine lost throughout history while an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute. Flower petals were put on the water to travel down the river.

The U.S.S. Requin was inducted into the Submarine Hall of Fame on May 21, 2017. The Carnegie Science Center said it was used as the first Radar Picket submarine and protected the East Coast during the Cold War.

Throughout our country’s history, more than 4,000 lives have been lost during submarine service aboard 65 submarines.

