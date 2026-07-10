Special Olympics athletes spend time with Riverhounds in latest soccer clinic at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Some local kids are getting in on the action as the World Cup continues.

A free soccer clinic was held today for Special Olympics athletes at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday.

Channel 11 stopped by as kids worked on their skills with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The goal of the event was to show that sports are for everyone.

“This is what our athletes look forward to: they get to interact with their community to meet other people from other programs and to get really high-level coaching in such a championship-level experience. I mean, I have goosebumps being in Acrisure and seeing the big screen, so I know that they do too,” Andrea Patton with the Special Olympics said.

“Thanks to VisitPA and the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone, Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to celebrate the North American World Cup,” said Mayor Corey O’Connor. “These free clinics are a way for local youth and families to get involved in the World Cup and for our young athletes to learn soccer skills with professional coaches and get to play on the Steelers and Panthers’ home field.”

The Pennsylvania Fan Zone joined with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, City of Pittsburgh’s CitiParks, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and SportsPITTSBURGH to put the clinic together.

The clinic held on Friday was the last of three that were held in the city.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group