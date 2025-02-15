Speeds reduced to 45 mph on roadways throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT enacted speed limit restrictions on several area interstates Saturday morning, as a winter storm moving through the region created slick conditions.

TRACK THE STORM WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

The agency urges drivers to avoid travel if unnecessary, but anyone who must leave home will see speed limits reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

Butler County

I-79 between Exit 147B: US 6 – US 322 West/US 19 South Conneaut Lane and Exit 54: PA 50 Bridgeville

Indiana County

S 22 between Exit US 11 North – Indiana and Exit I-99 South – Bedford

Lawrence County

Interstates 79 and 376

Westmoreland County

I-76 East between Donegal and Carlisle.

US 219 southbound between Exit: US 422 - EBENSBURG/INDIANA and Maryland State Line.

Additionally, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane while the speed restrictions are in effect.

There were restrictions on several interstates in Allegheny and Beaver counties, but those were lifted by 11:45 a.m.

Click here for all weather restrictions in the state.

PennDOT says crews have been treating roadways, but the department’s primary goal is keeping roads passable — not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT crews will continue to treat roads until the precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group