Spending plan for Pittsburgh $3 million food justice fund outlined

PITTSBURGH — Finding fresh and healthy food options for dinner is challenging when the closest store is miles away.

It’s an issue impacting several Pittsburgh neighborhoods such as Hazelwood, Allentown and Arlington.

“We know that the pandemic had a large effect on those Mom and Pop shops that so many Pittsburghers relied upon for years and decades.” Said Stephen O’Brion, Advocacy Coordinator for Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

O’Brion and other food justice advocates outlined a spending plan for a $3 million food and justice fund before the City Council.

“If this fund can do anything is just to make things a little easier by creating those access points,” said O’Brion.

During 2023 budget negotiations, the council approved using $3 million for the food justice fund.

Here’s how the money could be divided:

$1.5 million on grants for non-profits

$1.1 million to urban farming, community markets and grocery stores

$150, 000 to a third-party organization to manage the initiative

$233,000 to hire a food justice coordinator

The money is on the table. It’s a matter of finalizing details so that underserved communities have access to fresh food on their dinner tables.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group