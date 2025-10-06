Spina bifida research at Pitt, UPMC gets $1.05M boost from family foundation

PITTSBURGH — A family foundation’s $1.05 million gift will boost spina bifida research and treatment at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC.

The Harpey K Foundation’s donation created the Harpey K Research Fund at the Rehab Neural Engineering Labs, a multidisciplinary initiative at Pitt that is within the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute. Spina bifida is a neural tube condition when the spinal cord doesn’t close completely, causing either mild or serious challenges.

The foundation’s gift comes from the Scalo-Kenning family, for whom spina bifida is close to home: Harpey K Foundation Founder Jesse Scalo Kenning’s daughter, Harper, has spina bifida. Scalo Kenning said she wants to see the research fund go toward providing personalized treatment for children who have spina bifida.

