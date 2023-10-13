Spirit Halloween hosts event at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital got to celebrate Halloween early this year.

Spirit Halloween hosted its “Spirit of Children” program at the hospital on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Spirit Halloween gives costumes to patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

Patients got to choose from a number of Halloween costumes donated by local stores.

Games, pumpkin painting and Halloween bingo were available for patients.

“The volunteers from Spirit, they always say they look forward to this every year,” Special Events Coordinator Rebecca Desmond said. “For us, the staff, it is heartwarming to see our patients smile. This gives them a reason to be a kid and not just a patient.”

The program has raised more than $110 million for hospitals since it was founded more than 15 years ago.

