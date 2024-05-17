Local

Spork Pit Barbecue to close in former Double Wide Grill location on South Side

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

The outside of the Double Wide Grill located in the South Side of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — Spork Pit Barbecue’s second run taking over the former Double Wide Grill on East Carson Street is set to end early next week.

Steve Zumoff, a long-time restaurant operator on the South Side and owner of the property and partner in the restaurant, announced on a Development Activities Meeting Zoom hosted by the South Side Community Council that the restaurant is scheduled to close on Tuesday.

Zumoff updated the community on some basic renovation plans, including new pavers for the patio and the plan to establish a lighted outline of a cow as a new sign as he works to establish a new barbecue restaurant as a tenant in the property, a former automotive service station at the corner of 24th and East Carson Street.

