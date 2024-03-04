‘A spot that could be a lot prettier’: Oakmont residents react to ongoing plans for parking lot

An overgrown lot has sat vacant along Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont in recent years. But now, community advocates say plans to make it a parking lot are becoming a reality.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, according to the Oakmont Community Foundation, which purchased the lot for $500,000 in 2019 with the intention of turning it into a parking lot, the Trib reports.

Brian Beebe and his wife, Teresa, have been asking themselves when something is going to be done with the empty lot they walk by several times a week after they heard about plans more than a year ago.

“Down the middle of the strip would be additional trees put in the middle of the road, as well as additional parking put there,” Beebe said. “it’s a spot that could be a lot prettier.”

Channel 11 spoke with several people who shop local in Oakmont’s business district. Many of them are in favor of the plan.

“It definitely needs a parking lot,” said Anna Change, who shops in Oakmont frequently. “I can’t wait for it to come.”

“That would be great. It would help all of the businesses in this area,” Beebe said.

People who live in Oakmont told Channel 11 the property used to be an Exxon station. The foundation used state grant money for the project, but delays meant that grant funding had to be extended as well, according to the Trib.

The Beebes said they hope that eventually, this brings even more people to Oakmont.

“When the cars are there, I don’t mind them so much because it means our little town, which is a wonderful place to live, is growing,“ said Teresa Beebe. “But the parking would be nice.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group