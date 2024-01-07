Spotty light snow falls Sunday; icy spots still possible on roads

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers will greet many of you as you head out for church or errands on Sunday morning. Most of the snow showers will be light. Some rain could mix in south of Pittsburgh during the morning. Heavy snow is likely in the mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until early Monday morning.

Snowfall forecast

Winds will pick up, keeping wind chills in the 20s much of the day.

Watch for icy spots Sunday night as snow showers come to an end. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing by Monday morning.

Another powerful system will impact travel plans early next week, bringing soaking rain, the threat of snow showers and strong wind gusts. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to update the forecast.

