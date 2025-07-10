Spotty showers, storms expected Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Spotty showers and storms are expected this afternoon as a weak front approaches from the west. It may take a while for storms to reach us, but when they do, the strongest cells will be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.

Most showers should wind down shortly after sunset, with another warm night expected. A stray afternoon storm is possible Friday, but most areas will end up dry.

Any outdoor plans this weekend will find Saturday more favorable, although it will be hot with highs again near 90.

A stronger front will approach the area late Sunday, bringing a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Parameters do not suggest widespread severe weather, but storms could contain very heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and gusty winds.

Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the weekend and stay weather aware if outside during the day.

