Sprezzatura moves from Millvale to East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Sprezzatura, a cafe and catering kitchen, has moved from Millvalle to a kitchen space in the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in East Liberty.

Sprezzatura’s kitchen was originally opened through the Launch Millvale business incubator in 2017, as part of the Millvale Food and Energy Hub, which occupies the area’s former Moose Lodge. In January of last year, the kitchen suffered from an electrical fire, which chef and owner Jen Saffron said slowly led to the decision to move.

“We had a fire and were displaced and then when we returned, because of Covid and because of the fire, we had had to expand our business to include other kinds of revenue streams, like farmer’s markets and wholesale,” Saffron said. “On one hand, the fire had caused us to lose some business, which is normal. On the other hand, it caused us to really be a bit more nimble, and we realized we needed a different kind of space, a space that was a little bit larger for our events.”

