Spring fever: Pittsburgh to experience a big warm up this week

PITTSBURGH — Many of us will be suffering from spring fever this week with highs in the 60s most of the week and barely a drop of rain through Friday.

You’ll need a jacket to start the morning the next few days but can lose it through the day.

Monday will be sunny with a big warm up through the day, highs will reach the low 60s. It will be a pretty dry week with only a stray shower or two near the I-80 corridor Wednesday and a few showers possible Thursday evening and Thursday night.

We are watching a system that may bring heavy rain and strong gusty winds to the area by the weekend.

