Spring-like temperatures Wednesday with highs near 70

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like late April or early May the next couple of days with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Showers return late in the day Thursday, and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching this system closely for signs of stronger winds and heavier downpours.

On-and-off rain will continue Thursday night and Friday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Any thunderstorm could have gusty winds and heavier bouts of rain. So, check the forecast before you head to bed late Thursday and have the Severe Weather Team 11 App downloaded on your phone to get the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

