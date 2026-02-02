Spring training is almost here! Pirates send off 2 trucks of gear to Florida

PITTSBURGH — It may not feel like it while Pittsburgh is in a deep freeze, but the start of spring training is right around the corner.

Soon enough, the Pirates will be back in Bradenton.

Channel 11 was there as the team’s truck was loaded up on Monday morning for the drive down to Florida.

And, they’ll have everything they need and more once they arrive for training. The Pirates tell us this is the biggest move they’ve had in recent memory — they’re bringing everything from weight room equipment to cash registers from the team store, and even a barber chair.

The chair is the newest addition to the equipment that takes a trip to Florida. Clubhouse Manager Keire Bulls tells Channel 11 that a lot of players actually bring in their personal barbers, so the team wanted to make sure they have a chair in Florida, like they do in Pittsburgh.

In all, there are 40 pallets of gear split between two semi trucks en route to Florida.

The Pirate actually began preparing for this year’s trip last March, when they were in Bradenton.

“A lot of sleepless nights, but it’s good not sleeping because of what’s ahead of you and the obstacles, but at the end of the day, our job is to make players, coaches and the front office happy,” Bulls said.“It’s just what we do.”

Pitchers and catchers report to Pirate City next week. The full squad takes the field in two weeks.

