Springdale Planning Commission holding special meeting regarding Cheswick Power Plant

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Channel 11 learned the Springdale Planning Commission is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday regarding the Cheswick Power Plant.

The commission is considering issuing a recommendation on an application request from Cheswick Plant Environmental Redevelopment Group to install a fence along the Porter Street parking lot, front lawn and the demolition permit renewal.

In a court order issued Sunday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay Jr. granted a preliminary injunction requested by more than a dozen residents who are fighting to halt the implosion.

The residents claim that they suffered significantly following an earlier implosion at the Springdale site this past summer when two smokestacks came down.

