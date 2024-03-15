Sputtering Penguins take a bite out of Sharks, 6-3

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins knew that San Jose is anchored at the bottom of the NHL standings.

That the Sharks own the leakiest team defense in the league, allowing an average of nearly four goals per game, and that they’d be dressing just five defensemen.

And, oh yeah, that in their only previous meeting this season, the Penguins had piled up 10 goals in a 10-2 victory at SAP Center Nov. 4.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group