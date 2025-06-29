Squirrel Hill Night Markets kick off in Pittsburgh, celebrating 10 years

PITTSBURGH — Saturday marked the first of three evenings, and the 10th anniversary, for a popular open-air event.

Launched in 2015, the Squirrel Hill Night Markets are hosted along Murray Avenue and feature live music, food trucks, artisan crafts and community groups.

Organizers say the event has grown into the Squirrel Hill neighborhood’s largest, drawing more than 10,000 visitors per night.

“We’ve seen folks from all walks of life come out and take part in these events,” said Jamison Combs, event director for Uncover Squirrel Hill. “And it’s fun to see not only Squirrel Hill but all over Pittsburgh really reflected in a night like tonight.”

“We’re just very excited that, although it’s been raining today, Squirrel Hill has been coming out,” said Carrie Nardini, founder of I Made It! Market.

Along with the kickoff, the City of Pittsburgh declared Saturday to be “Squirrel Hill Night Market Day” in celebration of the event’s 10th anniversary.

Additional night markets will take place Aug. 23 and Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.

