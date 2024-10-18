Squirrel Hill residents on alert after 2 people caught trying to break into cars, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said they got a call early Friday morning for suspicious activity along a quiet neighborhood street in Squirrel Hill just after midnight.

Edward Blake and a juvenile are accused of going around pulling on car door handles. Neighbors said this is concerning.

“I certainly wish that was not happening in my neighborhood, so we will try to keep our cars locked,” said Sarah Jones.

“I’ve seen kids going down the street trying to open cars so it’s happening more than people think and it’s disturbing,” said Peter Ennis.

Around the same time of the incident, Channel 11 got video of police activity in the area. It appears officers took two people into custody. Channel 11 is working to confirm it’s the two people charged in this case. Police said officers came across Blake and the juvenile along Northumberland Street. One had a bike and threw it down. Then, police said they both ran and tried to hide from police until they were both caught. A neighbor said this type of crime needs to stop.

“It’s very disturbing. It happened on our street. We live a few blocks away. A month ago, people actually broke into our car and several cars on our street and took out the air bags,” said Ennis.

A mother along the street was shocked this happened right outside her home because she says it’s typically a safe neighborhood.

“It’s ridiculously safe. On occasion, we have forgotten to lock our doors, and nothing has ever happened and our kids are very safe here,” said Jones. If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood in the city, you are encouraged to call Pittsburgh police.

