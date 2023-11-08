Squirrel Hill restaurant ordered to close after health inspector finds evidence of rodents

PITTSBURGH — A Squirrel Hill restaurant was ordered to close after a health inspector found several violations, including evidence of rodents and insects.

During an inspection of Turkish Kebab House on Forbes Avenue on Tuesday, an inspector with the Allegheny County Health Department noted rodent droppings falling from a chew hole in bags of couscous in a food storage area and three bags of pita with chew holes, according to the report.

The inspector also saw rodent droppings throughout the restaurant, including on window sills, stacked dishes, tabletops and shelves. Multiple cockroaches and fruit flies were also noted in the report.

Among the other violations noted were cross-contamination issues with raw chicken stored over other food, a dishwashing machine not sanitizing, backup from a grease trap, lack of a food prep sink, moldy produce in a cooler, floors covered in grease and dry goods being stored under a ceiling that is caving in.

The re-inspection date is pending, according to the report.

