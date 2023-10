PITTSBURGH — S&T Bank has relocated its Cranberry Township office to 2060 Garden View Ln.

The new location includes a full-service branch plus additional office space enabling specialized teams such as private, business and mortgage banking and financial advisors.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group