Standout Steelers DT questionable vs. 49ers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers released their first status report of the season, and it has only one name that should come out as concerning for the team against the 49ers. Cam Heyward appears to be fine. He is listed without a game status. Meanwhile, Larry Ogunjobi stayed limited all week and is questionable to play, Missi Matthews of Steelers.com reported.

Ogunjobi (foot) suffered the injury in training camp. He missed the team’s preseason games as a result. However, Mike Tomlin maintained the injury was minor. On Monday, Ogunjobi noted he could not control the injuries and when they occurred but felt better and ready to go. His limited practice all week means he will likely play, but he still needs full clearance before deciding.

Meanwhile, Heyward (rest/stomach) suffered an injury shortly before the final preseason game. It is unknown if this one is related to that. On Wednesday, the injury report said that Heyward was slightly limited, but it was just a rest day for a veteran. On Thursday, he did not practice with a stomach injury that popped up. But Friday assuaged those concerns and the Steelers star said he will play against the 49ers.

