Star Lake issues traffic alert ahead of 4 shows in 4 days

Heavy traffic is expected along the Parkway West as the Pavilion at Star Lake hosts four shows in four days.

The first one is Wednesday night with Post Malone.

🚨 HIGH TRAFFIC ALERT: We are expecting a large crowd with heavy concert traffic. To make sure you get in to see the show on time, please arrive early



🚨 Due to expected crowd, entry to parking lots is subject to concert ticket verification. pic.twitter.com/2SzDNZtbzP — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) July 10, 2023

The outdoor venue in Washington County posted a traffic alert, advising concert-goers to arrive early. This alert comes after a traffic mess back in June for Dead and Company. Several people were so delayed, they didn’t even make it to the show.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has other tips for fans heading to the venue to make your entry faster -- NOW on 11 Morning News.

