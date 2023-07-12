Local

Star Lake issues traffic alert ahead of 4 shows in 4 days

By WPXI.com News Staff

Star Lake The Pavilion at Star Lake

Heavy traffic is expected along the Parkway West as the Pavilion at Star Lake hosts four shows in four days.

The first one is Wednesday night with Post Malone.

The outdoor venue in Washington County posted a traffic alert, advising concert-goers to arrive early. This alert comes after a traffic mess back in June for Dead and Company. Several people were so delayed, they didn’t even make it to the show.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Traffic delays cause problems for concert-goers at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has other tips for fans heading to the venue to make your entry faster -- NOW on 11 Morning News.

