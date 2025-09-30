Starbucks employees hold ‘practice picket’ in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Local Starbucks baristas and supporters rallied in Bloomfield to call on the coffee chain to agree to a union contract.

The group was one of several “practice pickets” happening in 35 cities across the country.

They’re calling on Starbucks to negotiate and meet workers’ demands.

“It’s about time that they start recognizing that and putting their money where their mouth is. If you want to get back to Starbucks, that comes with putting baristas first,” said Cas Borowitz, a staff organizer with Workers United.

Starbucks Workers United claims that settling a union contract would cost Starbucks less than what the company makes in an average day.

The rally comes after Starbucks announced it would lay off 900 employees and close some locations, including three in Pittsburgh.

