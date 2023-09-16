State agencies hold free car seat checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several state agencies are teaming up to provide car seat checks across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) are hosting the statewide events from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23. The events coincide with Child Passenger Safety Week.

At each event, PSP personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety technicians will conduct the child seat fittings. Caregivers can have their car seats checked for suitability, receive instruction on the proper installation, have seats installed, learn to properly harness a child in a seat and check seats for recalls.

“Properly installed child safety seats save lives, and it’s vital that Pennsylvania’s youngest passengers are safe when traveling,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “We encourage parents and caregivers to have their seats checked by a certified child passenger seat technician to ensure proper installation.”

According to national statistics, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. But, 46% of car seats or booster seats are installed or used incorrectly. In 2021 and 2022, PSP found misuse rates of up to 40%.

Pennsylvania law requires children under two ride in a rear-facing car seat and children under four must use a child safety seat. Until a child is eight, they must use a booster seat.

Click here to see a list of car seat check locations for each county.

