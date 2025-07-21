State education secretary reinstates Butler County principal

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s education secretary has ordered the reinstatement of Moraine Elementary School’s principal, reversing the Slipper Rock Area School District’s termination.

On Thursday, Acting Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe ordered that Kristie Shulsky be returned to the position she was removed from in April 2024.

Steven Winslow, Shulsky’s legal counsel, said they appealed the school district’s decision, leading to the reinstatement.

“The secretary found the allegations against Dr. Shulsky were false, and there was no legitimate basis for the district to terminate her employment,” a statement from Winslow reads. “Among other things, the secretary found the evidence established Dr. Shulsky was not intoxicated at work.”

Winslow says Rowe also found that the school board violated school code by voting to terminate Dr. Shulsky’s employment before hearing any evidence regarding the allegations.

“Dr. Shulsky looks forward to getting back to work for the students and families of Moraine Elementary,” the statement continues.

Slippery Rock Area School District Superintendent Alfonso Angelucci provided this statement: “The district has received the opinion and order issued by the acting secretary of education regarding Dr. Kristie Shulsky. Obviously, the district is disappointed in the decision and will be considering its options and next steps.”

