Local

State forest in Westmoreland County defaced with graffiti

By WPXI.com News Staff

State forest in Westmoreland County defaced with graffiti Officials at a state forest in Westmoreland County are looking for answers after its main overlook area was defaced with graffiti. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

COOK TOWNSHIP. Pa. — Officials at a state forest in Westmoreland County are looking for answers after its main overlook area was defaced with graffiti.

Forbes State Forest said graffiti was sprayed on rocks at their “Beam Rocks” area.

Some of the graffiti was considered inappropriate. They say this is not the first time an instance like this has happened on the rocks.

“It is extremely disheartening to see this beautiful, natural feature defaced time and time again,” Forbes State Forest in a Facebook post.

The clean-up is expected to take a few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forbes State Forest’s district office by calling 724-238-1200.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Federal student loan payment restart date announced
  • Recall alert: 253K Ashley recliners, loveseats, sofas recalled
  • Pittsburgh synagogue trial is proving the obvious, but ultimately focused on the death penalty
  • VIDEO: Mother of former patient at Southwood Psychiatric Hospital speaks out after staff member charged
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read