State forest in Westmoreland County defaced with graffiti

COOK TOWNSHIP. Pa. — Officials at a state forest in Westmoreland County are looking for answers after its main overlook area was defaced with graffiti.

Forbes State Forest said graffiti was sprayed on rocks at their “Beam Rocks” area.

Some of the graffiti was considered inappropriate. They say this is not the first time an instance like this has happened on the rocks.

“It is extremely disheartening to see this beautiful, natural feature defaced time and time again,” Forbes State Forest in a Facebook post.

The clean-up is expected to take a few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forbes State Forest’s district office by calling 724-238-1200.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group