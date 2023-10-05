State House votes to criminalize animal sedative, keep it available to veterinarians

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State House has voted to criminalize an animal tranquilizer while keeping it available to veterinarians.

The bill passed on a 169-34 vote on Wednesday and will now move to the state Senate.

According to the Associated Press, xylazine, or “tranq” is a prescription sedative used by veterinarians to treat farm animals, wildlife, zoo animals and household pets.

The drug is a pain reliever and a muscle relaxant.

Officials say the drug is being added to fentanyl and heroin.

AP reports that xylazine was detected in 3,000 drug deaths in the United States in 2021.

In April, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered xylazine to be listed as a Schedule III drug under Pennsylvania’s controlled substance law.

The change caused worry among veterinarians who were concerned the drug would be unavailable for its intended purpose.

Advocates for the legislation passed by the House said it would keep the drug available for vets and target its use on the streets.

“We cannot wait to see how bad this will get before we act,” said Rep. Kristin Marcell, R-Bucks.

The bill would criminalize the illicit use of the drug, with potential prison time for up to five years and a maximum fine of $15,000.

The proposal also requires the drug to be stored safely when being used professionally to prevent theft.

AP reports that some lawmakers are concerned that the criminalization of the drug would do more harm than good, putting more people in prison.

“I cannot in good conscience open more individuals to having their medical conditions addressed through an unequipped criminal system,” said Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, who voted against it.

