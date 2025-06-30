State lawmaker hopes to create tool for police responding to mental health emergencies

With mental health-related calls making up at least 20% of police responses nationwide, Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for new tools to help officers respond more effectively.

State Rep. Carol Kazeem, of Delaware County, is proposing the creation of a voluntary mental health registry to be maintained by local police departments. The initiative aims to help officers better understand the needs of individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.

“A lot of times they are having to respond in a behavioral response, and these officers don’t know — they are responding with what they are trained,” Kazeem said.

The proposed registry would allow individuals or their families to voluntarily submit key information such as a mental health diagnosis, known triggers, behavioral patterns, an address and emergency contacts.

Kazeem says the registry is meant to be an optional resource for families, not a requirement.

Elizabeth Township Police Chief Ken Honick supports the measure, but acknowledges concerns about signing up.

“There’s always going to be concerns from loved ones or family members about how the information will be stored,” Honick said. “Like many other personal pieces of information in law enforcement, we will handle it with the highest regard.”

Honick also believes the database should be accessible beyond local departments.

“I think anybody that would be responding to a residence or location that’s under their umbrella should have access and be armed with that information,” he said.

Kazeem agrees and hopes the registry can be shared among departments within each county. What information is collected would be determined by the state Department of Human Services.

Kazeem plans to introduce the bill in the coming weeks once the legislative language is finalized.

