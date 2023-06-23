State lawmakers form ‘Nonprofit Caucus’ to help organizations across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Lawmakers in Harrisburg are forming a “Nonprofit Caucus” to help organizations across the Commonwealth.

State Rep. Abigail Salisbury represents Allegheny County’s 34th District. She tells Channel 11 that the need to do something became apparent during budget hearings.

“I would ask them nonprofit-related questions because I know that’s something relevant to my district’s work and people didn’t have a lot of answers for me,” she said.

The caucus is bicameral and bipartisan.

Salisbury tells Channel 11 there was a similar caucus in place until about 10 years ago.

Phil Falvo is the public policy director at the United Way of Pennsylvania.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of federal dollars made available throughout the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act that were intended to trickle down to nonprofits. But unfortunately, we didn’t see that happen,” Falvo said.

The purpose of the caucus is to really help nonprofits navigate what can be a difficult and complex state system.

“I want to make sure people can easily operate an organization because I want them to focus on their charitable purpose and not filling out paperwork,” Salisbury said.

You can find more information about the caucus and learn how to get in touch here: https://www.pahouse.com/PCNC/

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group