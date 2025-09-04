State lawmakers sound alarm over food insecurity in Pennsylvania during Hunger Action Month

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers are sounding the alarm over food insecurity in Pennsylvania.

Officials gathered at PNC Park Wednesday to mark Hunger Action Month. The choice of venue was to recognize the Pittsburgh Pirates’ support.

Lawmakers warned that around 200,000 Pennsylvanians are expected to go hungry this year.

They commended the Pirates for their involvement in food distributions and projects throughout Pittsburgh.

“This is what we need from our community partners, because we are going to see more people in Pennsylvania hungry,” said State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-District 20). “It’s going to get worse if we do not act.”

Kinkead, who serves as co-chair of the Legislative Hunger Caucus in the Pennsylvania House, was joined by officials with the Pirates, state agencies and non-profit food assistance organziations.

A portion of each ticket sold for the Pirates’ game Wednesday night went to support Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, a network of food banks that serves all 67 counties in the state.

