State police asking for help finding missing Indiana County man who could be in Pittsburgh area

State police are asking for help locating a missing Commodore man who may be in the Pittsburgh area.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County say Jorden N. O’Donnell, 32, was reported missing after he left his Cookport Road home and “expressed his desire to travel to Montana.” His family is concerned for his welfare.

Police say O’Donnell was last seen by family members at his home around 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, he left without his wallet or phone and was driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer bearing Pennsylvania registration MMS1652.

O’Donnell is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He also has distinctive tattoos on his hands and one arm.

Jorden N. O’Donnell tattoos

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black boots.

Police say O’Donnell’s last known location was the Sheetz at 4875 University Boulevard in Coraopolis around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers also learned that he spoke with a friend on Friday, saying his vehicle had broken down near SR 41 and SR 71 and that he was “walking home.”

At this time, the 2004 red Ford Explorer has not been located.

Anyone with information on O’Donnell’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group