State police hold event in Westmoreland County for kids interested in law enforcement, military

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A group of kids got a taste of what it feels like to be a state trooper during a week-long event.

30 kids from Westmoreland County graduated from “Cadet Camp.”

Cadets got to learn about different areas of law enforcement, see live demonstrations and take part in military drills.

“We have a grueling week. They go through PT sessions, they have a morning run every morning, they have a military marching grill and they definitely learn military bearing,” Trooper Tristan Tappe said.

The graduation ceremony took place at Pitt Greensburg.

The event is hosted by the Westmoreland Camp Cadet Association and state police every year for kids ages 12-15.

