State police investigate theft at Hempfield Township bar

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a theft at a Hempfield Township bar and restaurant.
The victim told police that someone took her wallet out of her purse that was on a table at the IronRock Taphouse on Friday.
The thief went to Walmart in Greensburg and used a stolen debit and credit card to buy three Visa gift cards worth $3,011.94.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
