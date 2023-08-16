Local

State police investigate theft at Hempfield Township bar

By WPXI.com News Staff

State police investigate theft at Hempfield Township bar

By WPXI.com News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a theft at a Hempfield Township bar and restaurant.

The victim told police that someone took her wallet out of her purse that was on a table at the IronRock Taphouse on Friday.

The thief went to Walmart in Greensburg and used a stolen debit and credit card to buy three Visa gift cards worth $3,011.94.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plum Borough manager, community development director killed in house explosion
  • Owner of GoodFellas Restaurant in critical condition after being badly beaten during robbery
  • Homeowners had ‘hot water tank issues’ before Plum house explosion, officials say
  • VIDEO: Family of Oakmont teacher detained in Russia still fighting to bring him home 2 years later
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read