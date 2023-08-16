State police investigate theft at Hempfield Township bar

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a theft at a Hempfield Township bar and restaurant.

The victim told police that someone took her wallet out of her purse that was on a table at the IronRock Taphouse on Friday.

The thief went to Walmart in Greensburg and used a stolen debit and credit card to buy three Visa gift cards worth $3,011.94.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

