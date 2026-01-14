State police investigating 2 fires just days apart at same home in Somerset County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating fires said to have “suspicious circumstances” in Somerset County.

Two separate fires occurred at the same home, located at 237 E. Main Street in Somerset, police say.

The first fire occurred on Dec. 22 and was limited to a single room. The second occurred just two days later and caused significant damage to the second floor.

Somerset Fire

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sobecki at (724) 832-3256, PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online by clicking here.

