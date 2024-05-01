State police investigating $500 diesel fuel theft at Indiana County Sunoco

CLARKSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three incidents of diesel fuel theft, totaling $500, at a Sunoco in Indiana County.

State police said the thefts happened at the Sunoco in Clarksburg on April 18 at 2:40 a.m., April 21 at 12:30 a.m. and April 28 at 12:28 a.m.

The suspects were able to get into the underground diesel fuel tank of the gas station. They then pumped the gas into a 200 gallon tank located in the bed of their truck.

The suspects were operating what is believed to be a white Ford F250 Lariat with a cap on its bed and a missing rear window on the cap.

One of the two suspects has been identified and charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact state police.

