State police investigating after man fired shotgun into window, entered Indiana County business

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a northern Indiana County business.

A state police spokesperson said troopers responded to Betty Lou’s, located on Route 286 Highway East in Green Township, around 4 a.m. of Feb. 2 because of a burglar alarm.

On scene, troopers found evidence of a burglary but realized the suspect had already left.

After reviewing surveillance video, troopers learned an unknown man fired several rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a window, then entered the building through the broken window. He left on foot before police arrived.

State police say the business sustained extensive damage during the burglary, but it doesn’t appear like anything was stolen.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Trooper John Williams by calling 724-357-1960.

