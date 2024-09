EVANS CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are investigating after a man was found shot to death at the Evans City Sportsmans Club.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Sportsman Club on Textor School Road.

No foul play is expected at this time.

State police continue to investigate.

