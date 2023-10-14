State police investigating firearms found in Goodwill donation box

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating after multiple firearms were found at a Goodwill.

According to state police in Uniontown, the guns were found at the Goodwill store at 1003 Mall Run Road in North Union Township at around 12:48 a.m. Friday.

State police said a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at the store and surveillance video caught an unknown person placing the guns in the donation box.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police in Uniontown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group